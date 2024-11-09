BJP's politics of development immensely benefitted Muslims in last 10 years: Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati, Nov 9 Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the BJP government at the Centre under the leadership of Narendra Modi has been doing politics of development for Muslims which has immensely benefitted the minority people in the country in the last 10 years.

He targeted the Congress party for doing appeasement politics and neglecting the education and other needs of Muslim people when the opposition party was in power at the Centre.

Sonowal campaigned for the BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma contesting the Samaguri Assembly seat for the upcoming by-elections.

He said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the longstanding practice of appeasement of Muslims previously employed by Congress has been transformed into a focus on politics of empowerment with the goal of enhancing the overall quality of life for the minority communities. Since the beginning of 2014, the Muslim community has benefited significantly from various government schemes and initiatives, especially designed to empower the skills, education, potential and overall quality of life.”

According to the Union minister, for sixty years, the political thought of Congress never considered inclusivity as a pillar of politics. But, the revolutionary Jan Dhan Yojana launched by the BJP government, has benefitted all sections of the society.

“It is heartening to learn that more than 42 per cent of all Jan Dhan Yojana accounts belonged to Muslims. Many other schemes like ‘Seekho aur Sikhao,’ ‘Hunar Haat,’ ‘USTTAD’ and others have immensely benefitted the traditional artisans as well as enhanced skill sets of youths from minority section, ultimately contributing to the increasing earnings and directly contributing to the cause of nation building,” he said.

Sonowal alleged that education remained neglected for the Muslim population for the most part of Congress governments. No sincere attempt was ever initiated by the Congress governments to educate the children, and the youth so that they can hone their skill sets for better livelihoods. BJP introduced and implemented many schemes like Padho Pardes, Educational Scholarships and so on.

He further said, “The BJP-led NDA has been proponents of development, equality, dignity, and prosperity for all. The NDA government has delivered a decade of transformative progress across India, standing in stark contrast to the corruption, nepotism, and misrule that defined decades of Congress leadership. With clear policies, a strong vision, and decisive leadership, the government has empowered and uplifted communities nationwide. For too long, especially during Congress rule, the youth endured repression, and ordinary citizens faced widespread injustice. Today, these hardships belong to a darker past -- one we must remember as we choose our political representatives for the future.”

Sonowal stated, “The quality of lives of Muslim women has improved considerably under the NDA govt led by the BJP. According to a national family health survey, the literacy rate among Muslim women has increased significantly to 72.6 per cent compared to 50.7 per cent in the previous survey. In 2019, the Modi government enacted legislation to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq, a reform widely celebrated as a step towards gender justice and the empowerment of Muslim women.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor