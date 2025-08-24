BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal slams Oppn over boycotting JPC on PM-CMs removal bill, says they fear

New Delhi, Aug 24 BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday defended the government’s move to introduce legislation enabling the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if they are in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days on serious charges, and remarked that if the bill is passed, the political careers of many in the Opposition will come to an end.

His remarks came amid a political stir after the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party announced their decision to boycott the JPC formed to examine the controversial bills.

“This bill is important because it brings a sense of accountability to those holding constitutional responsibilities. If this bill is passed, their political careers will effectively come to an end,” said Khandelwal, responding to criticism from the Opposition. He said the legislation would reinforce democratic ethics and ensure that public office is not misused by those facing serious criminal charges.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier this week and have been referred to the JPC.

These bills seek to provide a constitutional mechanism for the removal of top executive office-holders, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, in the event of their arrest for serious offences.

While the Congress has indicated that it may participate in the committee’s deliberations, the Trinamool and SP have outrightly rejected the process, calling the bills "politically motivated".

Khandelwal also backed the recent comments made by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the Congress party.

“Congress has a history, and that history stands witness to the fact that Congress has never hesitated to join hands with anyone for its own benefit, even if that person holds an ideology completely opposite to theirs,” he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress of acting against national interests.

“When they conspire to weaken the nation and the credibility of the government, then that results in agitation. They are working with the Leftist mentality... Rahul Gandhi is going on a very dangerous track,” Rijiju said.

Opposition leaders have expressed concerns over potential misuse of the legislation, warning that it could be used to target elected leaders through politically motivated arrests. The BJP, however, maintains that the bill upholds the values of transparency, justice, and democratic accountability.

