BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh leading against Congress' Raj Babbar in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, June 4 Rao Inderjit Singh, the BJP candidate from Gurgaon, is leading against his rival Raj Babbar by 51,280 votes, according to the Election Commission of India data.

Rao Inderjit Singh bagged 6,38,474 votes while his opponent Raj Babbar got 5,87,194 votes.

Incumbent five-time MP Rao Inderjit Singh is in the fray from the Gurgaon constituency for the sixth time.

Initially, Raj Babbar gave a tough fight to Rao Inderjit Singh, but the BJP candidate got its first lead around 1.30 p.m.

In the 2019 general elections, Rao Inderjit Singh secured 8,81,546 votes defeating Capt. Ajay Singh of the Congress who bagged 4,95,290 votes.

Raj Babbar (71) had faced two successive defeats in 2014 and 2019 against BJP's General (Retired) V. K. Singh in Ghaziabad and then Raj Kumar Chahar in Fatehpur Sikri, respectively.

In 2009, Raj Babbar defeated Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, the wife of Akhilesh Yadav, on the Firozabad seat.

This time, the Congress has fielded candidates on nine seats while its INDIA bloc ally AAP contesting the Kurukshetra seat.

