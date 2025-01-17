BJP’s Sankalp Patra: A strong challenge to AAP’s ‘dominance’ in Delhi politics

New Delhi, Jan 17 As the political temperature rises ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a series of promises aimed at winning over key voter groups, particularly women, senior citizens, slum dwellers, and financially weaker sections of the society.

The promises thrown open in the BJP's Sankalp Patra, are aimed to address a variety of social welfare requirements, basically to ensure support for the most vulnerable sections of society in the national capital.

As AAP focuses on "freebies" like free electricity and water, the BJP's promises of free healthcare, financial aid for women, and higher pensions aim to win over marginalised communities in Delhi, offering a strong challenge to AAP's approach.

The commitment to women empowerment figures prominently in the Sankalp Patra. One of the significant promises is the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

Under this scheme, women will be given Rs 2,500 per month in financial aid. With this initiative, the BJP has demonstrated its broader vision to improve the financial condition of women.

Women often face systemic challenges in their personal and professional lives.

In addition to this, the Mukyamantri Matritva Sahayta Yojana will provide six nutrition kits and Rs 21,000 as a big relief to every pregnant woman in Delhi. Experts believe that this scheme will ensure better health results for mothers and children.

Those in low-income households who might otherwise lack access to essential healthcare services will benefit from this scheme considerably.

In another move, the BJP has promised to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500, along with free cylinders during major festivals like Holi and Diwali. This will ease the financial burden on the financially weaker sections.

In the area of healthcare, the BJP has said that if it comes to power, it will bring the Ayushman Bharat Scheme to Delhi, offering free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for all citizens.

The party has promised to go even further by pledging an additional Rs 5 lakh coverage from the state government for families living below the poverty line. It may be noted that the AAP government has not yet implemented the Ayushman scheme in Delhi.

Apart from this, the BJP, which is sparing no effort to ensure the defeat of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, has also promised to provide free OPD and diagnostic services to senior citizens above the age of 70. This promise is part of a bigger efforts to ensure that elderly citizens find it easy to access the medical attention they need without worrying about the cost.

Normally, it has been seen that senior citizens are often the most vulnerable when it comes to healthcare.

In what highlights the BJP's commitment to senior citizens, the party has promised to increase pensions. The seniors aged between 60 and 70 years will get hiked pensions from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500.

At the same time, those over 70 years of age, as well as widows, the disabled, and destitute, will benefit from an increase in pension from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

In a bid to provide relief to slum dwellers, the BJP plans to introduce "Atal Canteens" in slum areas.

Under this scheme, nutritious meals will be made available for just Rs 5 for every individual. This initiative is aimed at addressing hunger and malnutrition among the poor.

They will have access to affordable and nutritious food under this scheme that the BJP has promised in the Sankalp Patra.

Going by the politics of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, there cannot be any doubt that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is banking on "freebies", in these Assembly polls.

The AAP's leadership makes one promise or the other with every single passing day just to woo voters of different segments of society.

Meanwhile, the BJP's promises have added an interesting dynamic to the election race. With initiatives like free healthcare, financial aid for women, and increased pensions for senior citizens, the BJP is making a strong case for the support of marginalised communities in Delhi.

The BJP's promises, undeniably, pose a significant challenge for AAP, which has built its political narrative largely on offering freebies.

The BJP's new initiatives could appeal to voters who are seeking tangible support for their economic and social well-being, especially those who may not necessarily benefit directly from the AAP's schemes.

With both parties targeting key voter segments, the upcoming Delhi Assembly election promises to be a fierce contest, with each side vying for the support of women, senior citizens, and economically weaker sections.

As the election campaign intensifies, the BJP's promises offer an intriguing alternative to the AAP's existing platform, setting the stage for a high-stakes political battle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor