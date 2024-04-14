BJP's Sankalp Patra: Key points for people's welfare

New Delhi, April 14 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its manifesto, named 'Sankalp Patra', for the Lok Sabha polls.

The manifesto was presented by BJP's Manifesto Committee head and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top party leaders.

PM Modi said the BJP was focused on four pillars -- youth, women, poor and the farmers, and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is the "soul" of BJP's Sankalp Patra. He also reiterated the government's commitment to "fight against corruption as it snatches the rights of poor and middle-class".

Here are key points of the Sankalp Patra:

All 70-plus senior citizens to be covered under Ayushman scheme

Free ration scheme to continue for next five years

Mudra loan limit to be hiked from current Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

Ensure clean drinking water, Har Ghar Nal se Jal for all households in villages, towns and cities.

Provide free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Empower the Neo-Middle Class

Expand Bharat's top-tier startup ecosystem to tier-2 and tier-3 cities

Introduce more IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and other such institutes.

Launch internship programmes to blend academic and practical skills.

Empower three crore more rural women to become Lakhpati Didis

Increase Women's Participation in Sports

Implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Implement Law to Prevent Paper Leaks and conduct transparent public exams

Expand the Startup Ecosystem

Increase employment opportunities in manufacturing

Facilitate convenient Teerth Yatra for senior citizens

To strengthen PM KISAN & PM Fasal Bima Yojana

Increase in MSP

Insurance for Fisheries

Empower Small Traders and MSMEs with ONDC

To expand metro network in major urban centres ensuring last-mile connectivity

Initiate feasibility studies for Bullet Train Corridors in North, South and East India

Three models of Vande Bharat trains are to be run -- Vande Bharat sleeper, Vande Bharat chaircar, and Vande Bharat metro.

Uniform Civil Code: Article 44 of the Constitution lists the Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time Bharat adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times.

To launch Gaganyaan, Bharat's first human spaceflight mission, and land an astronaut on the Moon.

Committed to seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council

To take Digital Public Infrastructure to the World

Preserving and promoting the legacy of Lord Ram

Zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism to be continued

Robust infrastructure along borders to be ensured

Reinforce the fight against drugs

Make Bharat the third-largest economy

Honour Honest Taxpayers

Implement 'One Nation, One Student ID' through the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) to store academic qualifications, credit scores and certificates, among others for students from pre-primary to higher education.

Make One Nation, One Election a reality

