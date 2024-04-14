BJP's Sankalp Patra: Key points for people's welfare
By IANS | Published: April 14, 2024 12:46 PM2024-04-14T12:46:02+5:302024-04-14T12:50:06+5:30
New Delhi, April 14 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its manifesto, named 'Sankalp Patra', for the Lok Sabha polls.
The manifesto was presented by BJP's Manifesto Committee head and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top party leaders.
PM Modi said the BJP was focused on four pillars -- youth, women, poor and the farmers, and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is the "soul" of BJP's Sankalp Patra. He also reiterated the government's commitment to "fight against corruption as it snatches the rights of poor and middle-class".
Here are key points of the Sankalp Patra:
All 70-plus senior citizens to be covered under Ayushman scheme
Free ration scheme to continue for next five years
Mudra loan limit to be hiked from current Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh
Ensure clean drinking water, Har Ghar Nal se Jal for all households in villages, towns and cities.
Provide free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
Empower the Neo-Middle Class
Expand Bharat's top-tier startup ecosystem to tier-2 and tier-3 cities
Introduce more IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and other such institutes.
Launch internship programmes to blend academic and practical skills.
Empower three crore more rural women to become Lakhpati Didis
Increase Women's Participation in Sports
Implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam
Implement Law to Prevent Paper Leaks and conduct transparent public exams
Expand the Startup Ecosystem
Increase employment opportunities in manufacturing
Facilitate convenient Teerth Yatra for senior citizens
To strengthen PM KISAN & PM Fasal Bima Yojana
Increase in MSP
Insurance for Fisheries
Empower Small Traders and MSMEs with ONDC
To expand metro network in major urban centres ensuring last-mile connectivity
Initiate feasibility studies for Bullet Train Corridors in North, South and East India
Three models of Vande Bharat trains are to be run -- Vande Bharat sleeper, Vande Bharat chaircar, and Vande Bharat metro.
Uniform Civil Code: Article 44 of the Constitution lists the Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time Bharat adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times.
To launch Gaganyaan, Bharat's first human spaceflight mission, and land an astronaut on the Moon.
Committed to seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council
To take Digital Public Infrastructure to the World
Preserving and promoting the legacy of Lord Ram
Zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism to be continued
Robust infrastructure along borders to be ensured
Reinforce the fight against drugs
Make Bharat the third-largest economy
Honour Honest Taxpayers
Implement 'One Nation, One Student ID' through the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) to store academic qualifications, credit scores and certificates, among others for students from pre-primary to higher education.
Make One Nation, One Election a reality
