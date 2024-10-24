BJP’s Satish Poonia celebrates his birthday with BSF jawans in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 24 BJP Haryana in-charge and former BJP Rajasthan state president Satish Poonia on Thursday celebrated his birthday with soldiers on the Indo-Pak border in the Marwar area of Rajasthan.

He planted trees with the BSF jawans at Gadra Road in Barmer district.

Over 11,000 Sukanya Samriddhi accounts were also opened by workers across the state as he gave a call to all workers of the state to open these accounts in the name of their girls on his birthday.

A total number of 71,000 accounts have been opened against his set target of 1 lakh for these accounts to be opened.

Poonia also went to Tanot Mataji temple where he wished for prosperity and progress of the country and the state.

Satish Poonia started his birthday celebrations by opening Sukanya Samridhi Yojana accounts for newborn girls in Barmer Government Hospital and appealed to party workers, public representatives and officials across the state to open Sukanya Samridhi Yojana accounts in their respective areas.

On the occasion of Satish Poonia's birthday, more than 11,000 Sukanya Samridhi accounts were opened by the workers in one day, which will continue to be opened by the workers in the coming days.

Last year on Satish Poonia's birthday, more than 60,000 Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts were opened by the workers, including these accounts, a total of more than 71,000 Sukanya Samriddhi accounts have been opened, the target is to complete more than 1 lakh accounts in a year.

Satish Poonia had requested the workers across the state to celebrate his birthday by organising activities related to social concerns, hence the workers celebrated Poonia's birthday by connecting with social concerns.

--IANS

