BJP's Saumitra Khan demands action against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for "insulting Calcutta HC"

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal Vice President Saumitra Khan on Saturday wrote a letter to Lok Speaker Om Birla demanding action against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for attacking the constitution and insulting the Calcutta High Court.

This comes a day later West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek accused a section of the Calcutta High Court of acting in a partisan manner and alleged that the "judiciary is helping BJP and protecting them".

Speaking to reporters after meeting injured party workers from Nandigram, Abhishek Banerjee, on Friday, said, "The judiciary is helping BJP. We expect the judiciary to be impartial, be it towards Trinamool Congress or any other party."

"A total of 14 TMC workers are under treatment here (in the hospital post panchayat poll violence). I met with all of them. The Tamluk town president was also attacked. How will the state government take action when justice has tied our hands? If anyone wants to take action against me because I am speaking against the court...I will continue to speak the truth," the TMC leader had said.

Taking note of this, the BJP leader Saumitra Khan, in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, demanded cancellation of Abhishek Banerjee's Parliament membership.

"When all the honourable MPs come after getting elected, they, first of all, take oath considering the constitution as their religion. As a Member of Parliament, all MPs should have full allegiance to the Constitution. As we know that in West Bengal, by the Trinamool government, the constitution of our country has been forcibly crushed," the BJP leader said in his letter.

"Not a single opportunity was left in which the existence of the Constitution was not attacked by the Trinamool Government. Respected Sir, I would like to inform you that, the manner in which Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbor, West Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee has commented against the Hon'ble High Court, Kolkata yesterday, is derogatory to our constitution as well as to the judicial system of our country," he said.

"We can never interfere in the judicial system of our constitution or go against them, nor can we comment on them. By doing such an act, Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee has attacked our constitution and insulted the Hon'ble High Court of Kolkata. Respected Sir, I humbly request that for this act, his membership of Parliament should be cancelled, as well as action against him should be ordered for Contempt of Court. I have faith that you will definitely take action for this insult," the letter added further.

