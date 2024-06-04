BJP's Shripad Naik takes decisive lead in North Goa

Panaji, June 4 BJP MP and Union Minister Shripad Naik took a decisive lead in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

Naik, senior leader of the BJP, is leading with 2,50,572 votes, while Congress candidate former Law Minister Ramakant Khalap could get 1,39,152 votes and Revolutionary Goans Party candidate Manoj Parab secured 44,598 votes.

Naik is leading with a margin of around 1,11,420 votes.

In the 2019 general elections, Naik won with a margin of 80,247 votes.

Naik, who is likely to win from North Goa for the sixth consecutive term, is fondly called 'Bhau' (Brother) across the state.

He is the tallest leader of the Bhandari Samaj, which comprises 60 per cent population of the state.

He served as Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi governments.

Speaking to reporters, Naik said, "I am thankful to the voters of North Goa, who gave me the opportunity of double hat-trick of victory."

He said, "Though NDA could not achieve its target of 400, Narendra Modi will form a government."

"Anti-incumbency and the unity of the opposition are the factors that stopped us from crossing 400 seats," Naik said.

Naik said that he will focus on completing pending developmental works.

"I will work even where I have got fewer votes," he said.

