BJP's Sirsa slams Rahul Gandhi over Cong-NC alliance in J&K

New Delhi, Aug 25 Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Sunday that the Congress MP has aligned with those who want to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Sirsa said, "Yesterday in Prayagraj, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he is fighting to protect the Constitution and seeking justice for Dalits and backward classes."

"However, the backward classes and Dalits are questioning him because he has aligned with the National Conference and the Abdullah family, who want to bring back Article 370 in J&K. They want to reinstate Article 34, which would take away the rights given to Dalits, Sikhs, backward classes, and OBCs in jobs," he added.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi, Sirsa further said, "Rahul, you are an enemy of all these people. Dalits, Sikhs, and backward classes are asking you why you want to bring back Article 370 and take away their rights."

The BJP leader said "These are the people who do not believe in 'One Nation, One Symbol,' who do not accept one Constitution, and yet you have joined hands with them. Today, the entire country knows that Rahul Gandhi is willing to break the nation into pieces for the sake of power. He can even tear apart the Constitution to gain power."

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi visited Prayagraj and participated in the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’. While addressing the audience, he said that "90 per cent" of the people are left out of the system, and the country cannot run without their participation.

Gandhi stated that anyone who thinks there will be no socio-economic survey, no institutional survey, or that the 50 per cent reservation cap will not be increased, is mistaken.

"All this will happen. The people of India have made up their minds. If this Prime Minister does not do it, the next one will," he added.

During the event, Rahul Gandhi clearly said that for Congress, caste-based census is the foundation for policy-making.

