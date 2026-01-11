BJP's Tripura unit cautions members against party misrepresentation

Agartala, Jan 11 In a bizarre political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura cautioned its members against misrepresenting the party's views or positions.

BJP sources on Sunday said that one Hrishikesh Dey has been projecting himself as a leader for the past several days, claiming to be the next state president of the party.

Without taking Dey's name, Tripura BJP state committee stated that it has come to its notice that recently an individual has been falsely introducing himself as the prospective president of the BJP's Tripura unit and visiting various districts and mandals (state Assembly constituency) in the state to establish contact with party workers, thereby attempting to create confusion and misinformation.

The party clarified that, as per the BJP's organisational structure and constitution, the election or appointment of the state President and other office-bearers is carried out only through a defined, transparent, and constitutionally mandated organisational process.

"The BJP Tripura Pradesh unit asserted that such activities, which are outside the party constitution, are against party discipline and are considered serious acts of indiscipline," state BJP's media-cell in-charge Sunit Sarkar said in a statement.

He said that at the direction of the state BJP President (Rajib Bhattacharjee), all district presidents, mandal presidents, and party workers have been informed that the party will not tolerate any form of indiscipline, misinformation, or activities carried out in violation of the party constitution.

The party has appealed to all concerned to refrain from establishing contact or associating with any individual or group indulging in such activities, Sarkar said.

The statement further said that all BJP workers will continue to work with discipline, unity, and full faith in the party constitution to strengthen the organisation in the coming days, failing which, appropriate organisational action will be taken in accordance with party rules," the statement said.

As the election of the new Tripura BJP state president is long overdue, incumbent president Bhattacharjee, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, continues to hold the post.

After announcing the schedule for the election of the Tripura BJP state president, the party postponed it in July last year.

Political analysts claimed that internal feuds forced the BJP to defer the election for the party's state president even after the dates were announced.

