BJP's Vasundhra Raje Scindia urges Rajasthan government to make The Kashmir Files tax free

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhra Raje Scindia on Monday urged the state government to make the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax free in the state.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "The film The Kashmir Files based on the past situations and true events of Jammu and Kashmir, has been made tax free in many states including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat. I request the state government to make this film tax free in Rajasthan as well."

Earlier on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state, stating that the film needs to be watched by maximum people.Earlier, Haryana and Gujarat governments had declared that "The Kashmir Files" movie will be tax-free.

The Haryana government also directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST on the screening of the movie.

The film revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor