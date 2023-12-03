BJP’s victory in three states endorse party’s policies: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Dec 3 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that BJP’s victory in three states has endorsed the party's policies and actions taken for the welfare of people.

"The public has rejected the politics of slogans," said Khattar while interacting with the media in Hisar.

Responding to a question regarding the possibility of conducting state assembly elections with the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said: “If the Central Election Committee and the Election Commission decide, the state is already for the conduct of Vidhan Sabha elections along with the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is reaching out to people at the grassroots.”

On the question of an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in the state, the Chief Minister said it is a matter of policy, and a decision will be made when the time is right.

He said that the organisation, up to the level of booth heads, has worked to deliver better results for the BJP in all states. “If Congress is saying that the impact of these results will be seen in the 2024 elections, then I also say that the impact will be there. Various reasons can be cited for these election results, but the public has endorsed the central government's policies. The people have also trusted the manifesto,” Khattar said.

He said the present state government is working in Haryana with the spirit of Antyodaya, reaching results to the last person. “The resolve for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is ongoing, addressing the issues of the people who have not benefited from the schemes.”

“The Congress has not even thought about developing the country. We come in the category of developed countries; our country should join the league of developed nations on the completion of 100 years of independence. For this, governments need to work, and the people also need to contribute. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is the program of the central government,” he said.

On the question of providing gas cylinders for Rs 500, the Chief Minister said plans are made from time to time, and each state has its own set of schemes.

He said initiatives like providing a monthly pension of Rs 3,000, implementing a pension plan for cancer patients, creating schemes for government schools, etc., are some of the efforts made by the state government for the well-being of the people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor