'BJP's win in 3 states reflection of people's sentiments towards PM Modi'

Panaji, Dec 4 Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that the BJP's victory in the three states is a reflection of sentiments towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Victory in the Hindi heartland Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan is the reflection and sentiments of the public towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People have shown that they have faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi, and they want a government under his leadership in 2024," Rane said.

Speaking about his efforts while campaigning in the poll states, BJP leader Rane said that he could learn many things and feel proud that he is 'karyakarta'of the Prime Minister and BJP.

"Karyakartas feel proud about Modi and they worked tirelessly. I call Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global leader as he is appreciated by all. I am happy that today's victory is a reflection of sentiments towards him. People want to see the continuity of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. I am confident that the way he has made progress in the last ten years, in future too it will continue. Goa too will benefit out of it," he said.

"There is no need to doubt that BJP will win in 2024 as the result will be similar like this," expressing confidence he said.

"Feeling overwhelmed by the unfolding trends of the Assembly Election Results 2023, the BJP is poised to form its government with a decisive majority in three states," he said.

"Prime Minister's transformative leadership has not only led to the comprehensive development of states but also extended to every corner of our nation," he said.

