BJP's winning formula in MP: Super Six plus Super Special One

New Delhi, Oct 1 Taking lessons from the mistakes made in the last assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh in 2018, the BJP has now prepared a formula of Super-6 plus Super Special One for victory this time.

The BJP high command has given a clear signal to all the leaders coming from the state that tickets will be distributed as per the party's strategy, and the candidates will have to contest from the seat from which they are asked. The tickets of some leaders have been announced in the second list and the names of the remaining leaders are expected to appear in the next list.

As per the formula of BJP's Super-6 plus Super Special One, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the super special one leader of the party.

Despite being in power in the state, the BJP has kept Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre of the entire election to counter anti-incumbency. BJP's election strategy can be understood from the fact that Modi has already visited Madhya Pradesh seven times in the last six months.

Not only this, Prime Minister Modi will also be visiting Madhya Pradesh twice in the first week of October. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he will visit Gwalior on October 2 and Jabalpur on October 5. During his visit to both the cities, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects.

Along with the face of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP, which is contesting the elections under a collective leadership in the state, has also made a strategy to take advantage of the popularity and influence of influential leaders in different areas of the state under the Super-6 formula.

This Super-6 list of the BJP includes four Union Ministers (Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste), one National General Secretary (Kailash Vijayvargiya) and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Of these, the party has fielded four leaders in the assembly elections and if party sources are to be believed, the names of the remaining two leaders may also figure in the upcoming list.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is the convenor of the State Election Management Committee and is considered a strong leader of the Gwalior-Chambal region. In the past, he has also been the president of the Madhya Pradesh BJP and a minister in the Shivrajj government.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also considered a strong leader of the Gwalior Chambal region. Being the heir of the Scindia royal family, Jyotiraditya Scindia is popular in other areas of the state also. Last time, it was because of him that the Congress got a bumper victory in the same area, due to which the BJP lost power.

But this time, Jyotiraditya Scindia is with the BJP and the party wants to win all the assembly seats in the Gwalior-Chambal region with the help of Tomar and Scindia.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel comes from the Lodhi community and is considered a prominent OBC leader of Madhya Pradesh. Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste comes from the tribal community and the party has tried to give a big political message to the tribal voters by fielding him.

Party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had once made a record by winning assembly elections continuously and had been a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government. He has full experience of fighting and organising elections along with the organisation and government and is also very close to the BJP high command.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the most important role of any leader in the BJP's election strategy is that of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who even today has the power to make the party victorious on many seats in the entire state, on his own.

