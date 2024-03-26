BJP’s Young Turk councillor is party’s bet for bye-elections in Bengal’s Baranagar

Kolkata, March 26 Sajal Ghosh, BJP’s Young Turk councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is the party’s bet this time for the bye-elections for the Baranagar Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas District of West Bengal, which will take place along with the Lok Sabha polls.

The bye-elections at Baranagar had been necessitated by the resignation of the erstwhile Trinamool Congress legislator from that chair, Tapas Roy.

He resigned both as the member of the Assembly as well as the primary membership of Trinamool Congress before joining the BJP.

Roy has been nominated this time by the BJP as a candidate from the Kolkata-Uttar Lok Sabha constituency against the sitting Trinamool Congress MP from there, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and the Congress’ Pradip Bhattacharya.

Sajal Ghosh popularly known as Debu, like his political mentor Tapas Roy, had a long association with Trinamool Congress before he joined the BJP.

On Tuesday, the BJP also announced the candidate for Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in Murshidabad District, where the bypolls have been necessitated following the sudden demise of the sitting Trinamool Congress legislator Idris Ali. BJP has filed Bhaskar Sarkar from there.

