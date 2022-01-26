BK Hariprasad appointed leader of Congress in Karnataka Legislative Council

Congress has appointed party leader BK Hariprasad as its new leader in Karnataka Legislative Council.

Prakash Rathod has been appointed as the chief whip and K Govindraj Deputy Leader of the party in Legislative Council.

Hariprasad is a former Congress general secretary and former MP.

( With inputs from ANI )

