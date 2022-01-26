BK Hariprasad appointed leader of Congress in Karnataka Legislative Council

By ANI | Published: January 26, 2022 11:00 PM2022-01-26T23:00:22+5:302022-01-26T23:10:02+5:30

Congress has appointed party leader BK Hariprasad as its new leader in Karnataka Legislative Council.

BK Hariprasad appointed leader of Congress in Karnataka Legislative Council | BK Hariprasad appointed leader of Congress in Karnataka Legislative Council

BK Hariprasad appointed leader of Congress in Karnataka Legislative Council

Next

Congress has appointed party leader BK Hariprasad as its new leader in Karnataka Legislative Council.

Prakash Rathod has been appointed as the chief whip and K Govindraj Deputy Leader of the party in Legislative Council.

Hariprasad is a former Congress general secretary and former MP.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :congressKarnataka Legislative Council