BK Hariprasad appointed leader of Congress in Karnataka Legislative Council
By ANI | Published: January 26, 2022 11:00 PM2022-01-26T23:00:22+5:302022-01-26T23:10:02+5:30
Congress has appointed party leader BK Hariprasad as its new leader in Karnataka Legislative Council.
Prakash Rathod has been appointed as the chief whip and K Govindraj Deputy Leader of the party in Legislative Council.
Hariprasad is a former Congress general secretary and former MP.
( With inputs from ANI )
