BL Santosh slams Oppn leaders on Article 370

Bhopal, Nov 4 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary B. L. Santosh on Monday said chief ministers used to keep Jammu and Kashmir's flag on their tables but things have changed after Article 370 was abrogated.

He said those who were opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to abrogate Article 370 are now holding a book of the Constitution in their hands and taking pledges.

Santosh made these remarks while addressing a gathering of BJP workers at a hotel in Gwalior on Monday. The meeting was organised by the state BJP unit in view of the party's membership drive concluded recently.

"Some leaders in the Opposition bloc say that Article 370 would be re-introduced in Jammu and Kashmir again but they also know that it is not possible now because the people of India won't accept it," he added.

Meanwhile, he also congratulated the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit for achieving its target of enrolling more than 1.5 crore members. State BJP president and Khajuraho MP V. D. Sharma was also present in the meeting organised at a hotel in Gwalior.

Santosh further said the resounding victory in Madhya Pradesh will have an impact on neighbouring Maharashtra Assembly elections and the BJP will form the government with full majority.

"BJP workers know how to fight the elections on the ground. Party workers are well capable of convincing people," he added.

He stated that when the BJP won two seats in 1984, the then-ruling party used to make fun of the party. However, things have changed now.

