Black-clad oppn MLAs storm well of House in Bihar Assembly, create ruckus

Patna, July 22 The second day of the monsoon session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday was marred by uproar as opposition MLAs staged protests inside and outside the House, opposing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive of the voter list.

As soon as Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav started proceedings, the opposition MLAs stood up, raised slogans, and reached the well of the House with posters in their hands, demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

The Speaker attempted to pacify the protesting MLAs, asking them to return to their seats, and remarked, “Your throat will get tired of raising slogans; you need to save your voice for the elections.”

The opposition MLAs arrived dressed in black clothes as a mark of protest, prompting the Speaker to question their attire, stating it “doesn’t look good.”

Marshals were directed to snatch the placards from the protesting MLAs, which were subsequently removed from the House.

Earlier, RJD MLAs created a commotion outside the Assembly, attempting to block Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav from entering the House, but he managed to reach his chamber with difficulty.

Opposition MLAs, including those from the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, raised slogans against the government, accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of a “conspiracy” through the voter list revision process and demanding its withdrawal.

Due to the blockade by opposition MLAs outside the main gate, a second gate of the Assembly, which had been closed for years, was forcibly opened using chisels and hammers to allow ruling party MLAs to enter.

Even then, opposition MLAs attempted to obstruct the entrance, but RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan and Congress MLA Rajesh Kumar were removed by marshals to clear the path.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived at the Assembly through an alternative route and met the Speaker, accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Chaudhary and Minister Shravan Kumar, as the standoff between the ruling and opposition benches continued over the contentious voter list revision.

