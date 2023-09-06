Blackmailed over private video, minor girl commits suicide in K’taka

Davanagere, (Karnataka) Sept 6 A 17-year-old girl has committed suicide after she was blackmailed by two boys over her private video in Jagaluru, Davanagere district of Karnataka.

The victim, a college student studying in PUC, poured petrol on her and set herself on fire. The incident had taken place on August 28 and she succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Wednesday.

Police said that the two accused boys befriended her when she went to the college. The accused gave her a dish laced with drugs and when she was unconscious, they had captured her private videos on mobile.

Later, they had blackmailed her continuously that the video would be made viral. The parents of the girl had also complained to the police.

The accused used to come before her house and asked the victim to go along with them. Unable to bear the torture, the girl had tried to immolate herself.

The girl had recorded a video statement from the hospital before death in which she had said that unlike her no other girl should meet such injustice.

She also pleaded with the police that stern action should be taken against the culprits.

The girl, in the video, also said that this should be a lesson for all evil minded persons.

The video of the girl pleading with tears rolling down for justice had become viral on social media and created outrage.

Jagaluru Police has registered a case under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).

Police said that investigation is underway.

