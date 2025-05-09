Punjab Alert: Gurdaspur Faces Blackout Amid Pakistani Drone Sighting Reports

A blackout was implemented across specific regions of Punjab, Gurdaspur and Moga, late on Friday night. The blackout was imposed after the Pakistani drones spotted within the airspace of these areas.

This incident has added more fuel to the already tensions that exist across the border between the two nations. The move is understood as an attempt to potentially hinder any activities the drones might be involved in, and to enhance security in the face of perceived threats stemming from across the international boundary.

VIDEO | Blackout in Punjab's Gurdaspur after Pakistani drones were reportedly spotted.



Meanwhile, family members have been injured after a one of the Pakistani drones hit a residential area Punjab's Firozpur district on Friday late evening, May 9. The injured people were rushed to hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, Pakistan attacks seven districts of Punjab as soon as it got dark. the attacked were made in Firozpur, Fazilka, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot.

However, the Indian Defence system intercepted several drone attacks from Islamabad in the sky. The sounds of explosions were also heard continuously in the sky. The blackout was also enforced in Jammu, Samba, Punjab Amritsar, Gurudaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Fazilka and Patiala.