Blackout in Rajasthan: Vehicles stop; bees attack officers during mock drill in Jhalawar

Jaipur, June 1 A blackout was observed at different times from 8 p.m. in the entire state, along with the districts bordering Pakistan in Rajasthan. There was a blackout in different cities from 15 minutes to 25 minutes.

During this time, people switched off the lights of their homes, shops and offices. People stopped the vehicles on the road by switching off the headlights.

During the blackout, there was complete darkness at some places, while at other places the whole city was lit except for a fixed area. Before the blackout at 8.15 p.m. in Jaipur from Khatipura Road to Hasanpura, a mock drill of the air strike was carried out under Operation Shield.

During the mock drill at Kalisindh Dam in Jhalawar, a hypothetical situation of a drone attack was created. During this, a real emergency situation arose on the spot. In fact, many officers and employees, including the Collector-SP, present on the dam, were attacked by bees. All the officers ran away to save their lives.

A real-time mock drill was conducted on the ground of a government school located on Khatipura Road in Jaipur.

This mock drill was of a drone attack and a missile attack on the Army's residential colony. Jaipur collector Dr Jitendra Soni said, “Reached the spot immediately on the information of the attack. It was simulated that nine villagers were passing through this field. During this, one person died in the attack, while eight people were injured. During the mock drill, rehearsals were also done to rescue people trapped on the roof. During this, people climbed on the roof and shouted for help. After this, people's lives were saved with the help of a crane.”

NCC cadets also played a role in the mock drill. A mock drill of an air strike was conducted at Kalyan Medical College in Sikar. Four explosions were simulated here. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade, ambulance, civil defence team and police reached the spot immediately. During this, a small girl got scared, who was taken care of by women police personnel. After the blast, many people were stuck on the 5th floor, who were brought down with the help of ropes. They were taken out. Before the blackout, the police team informed the people in the colonies.

In Ajmer, a blackout was observed from 8 a.m. to 8.30 pm. During this, the government lights on the streets were switched off. People switched off the lights in their houses. The market was closed during the blackout in Barmer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor