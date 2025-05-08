Blackouts Enforced in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab After Drone and Missile Attacks from Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan is getting intense day by day. Pakistan launched a barrage of drones and missiles targeting multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including J&K airport and its surrounding areas on Thursday evening, May 8. Indian air defence systems swiftly. Following which complete blackout has been announced in various parts of India including Amritsar, Jaisalmer, Jammu Kashmir.

A visuals shared by news Agency shows that their has been complete blackout is enforced in Jammu division border areas. Sirens sound in Akhnoor, Samba, and Amritsar. ANI reports Pakistani drones intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer, accompanied by explosions and sky flashes. In Bikaner, Rajasthan, officials instructed residents via loudspeaker to extinguish all lights and seek shelter indoors.

Hoshiarpur, Punjab: Deputy Commissioner of Hoshiarpur, Aashika Jain said, "An immediate blackout is being enforced across Hoshiarpur district, which will remain in effect until further notice"

#WATCH | A complete blackout has been enforced in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/60imYT8NxD — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

#WATCH | A complete blackout has been enforced in Jalandhar, Punjab pic.twitter.com/VbQFHB4en6 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

