Blast at Haridwar Firecracker Factory Leaves Two Injured, Causes Lakhs in Damages (Watch Video)

Chaos erupted in Muldaspur (Majra), Bahadrabad, on Tuesday after a massive explosion rocked a firecracker factory, triggering a fierce blaze that engulfed the premises. The incident left two individuals seriously injured, both of whom were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Local residents reported hearing a loud blast followed by thick smoke and flames rising from the factory site. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene, where firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control. Their swift and determined efforts prevented the fire from spreading to nearby areas.

Preliminary estimates suggest that goods worth several lakhs were destroyed in the fire, causing significant financial losses to the factory owners. Authorities have cordoned off the area, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Police officials have not ruled out negligence or possible violations of safety protocols as contributing factors. Forensic teams are expected to examine the site as part of the probe. The incident has raised fresh concerns about fire safety regulations and enforcement in industrial units operating with hazardous materials in densely populated areas.