Blast-fire in Maha pharma factory, five injured & 10 trapped

Raigad (Maharashtra), Nov 3 At least five persons were injured and another 10 trapped in a massive fire after an explosion in a pharmaceutical factory at Mahad MIDC here on Friday, officials said.

The deafening blast was heard around 11 a.m. and then thick dark smoke was seen emanating from the factory premises of BlueJet Healthcare Ltd., said an official of Mahad MIDC Police Station.

At least four fire engines and police teams along with local volunteers rushed to the spot to battle the blaze and at least five injured victims were brought out.

Another 10 are still feared trapped on the burning premises where more than four dozen workers are said to be on duty on Friday, though the police and company officials in Navi Mumbai declined to comment on the tragedy.

As per preliminary reports, a suspected gas leak may have led to the explosion and the fire that led to chaos and the flames started spreading in other units within the factory premises, said an eyewitness.

Among the five injured, the condition of two is stable and three others are reported to be critical at the Mahad rural hospital where they are being treated.

--IANS

