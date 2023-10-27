Blast in UP firecracker factory kills minor boy

Hardoi, Oct 27 A 15-year-old boy was killed and two others injured in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said on Friday.

While the victim Harpal was declared brought dead, Tauheed and Rahul Kumar, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The unit was operating illegally and did not have the required permits.

A forensic team examined the spot and collected samples for testing.

Police said that Tauheed was manufacturing crackers at the basement of his residence when the blast took place.

“He was testing flower pot crackers (anar) which triggered the blast,” said the police.

The locals informed the police following which it reached the spot along with fire tenders, said station head officer (SHO), Tadiyawan, Ashok Kumar Singh.

“We found Harpal, Tauheed and one Rahul in an unconscious state and rushed them to local hospital, where Harpal was declared brought dead,” said the SHO.

Superintendent of Police, Hardoi, K.C. Goswami said two FIRs have been registered.

“The first FIR has been lodged by sub inspector, Tadiyawan, Mukul Dubey under the Explosive Substances Act 1908 against Tauheed and the second FIR was lodged by Surendra whose son died in the incident under the charges of SC\ST Act."

The officer said that in charges of all 26 police stations of the district have been directed to conduct searches of all those who manufacture crackers illegally in their area and verify their credentials.

“Those found manufacturing crackers illegally, or not adhering to safety measures, will be booked,” the SP said.

