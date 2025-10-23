Blast on railway track in Assam’s Kokrajhar, train services disrupted

Guwahati, Oct 23 Train services were thrown out of gear after a powerful explosion ripped through a section of railway track between Kokrajhar and Salakati stations in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, according to officials.

As per the preliminary information, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated around five kilometres east of Kokrajhar railway station, causing extensive damage to the track and forcing the suspension of train movement on both up and down lines.

Railway authorities immediately halted traffic as a precautionary measure, stranding several trains at nearby stations and leaving hundreds of passengers stuck for hours.

Panic and confusion gripped travellers as news of the explosion spread, while emergency announcements advised passengers to remain calm and await further instructions.

Teams from the railway department, security agencies, and bomb disposal units rushed to the spot shortly after the blast. The site was cordoned off as experts examined the cratered track and collected forensic evidence.

Senior police and railway officials also reached the area to supervise repair work and oversee the investigation.

While no casualties have been reported so far, the impact of the explosion severely disrupted train schedules along the busy route.

Authorities have not yet identified those responsible for the incident.

Security has been intensified across Kokrajhar and adjoining districts, with patrols stepped up on key railway stretches as investigators work to trace the perpetrators and determine the motive behind the blast.

A senior police official said, “There was a blast on the railway tracks, which caused disruption in the train services. At least one metre of track suffered damage due to the blast. The track has been repaired and train services have resumed on the route. We have launched a probe to find the details behind this incident. At this point, we can not conclude anything about the blast, whether it was an IED or not. Once we complete the investigation, we will be able to provide further information.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor