Blast rocks Manipur's Imphal, no casualty reported

An explosive device went off at a fashion show venue in Manipur's Imphal East district on Saturday morning, the police said.

The incident took place in the Hapta Kangjeibung area of the Imphal East district.

Imphal East SP Maharabam Pradip Singh said that the blast occurred at around 6.00 am on Saturday and said that no casualty was reported.

"There is no report of any casualty. We suspect it to be an explosive device like a Chinese grenade which exploded in the middle of the field at the venue," he said.

Meanwhile, security personnel have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to arrest the culprit.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor