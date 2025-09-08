Blast Threat at Alwar Mini Secretariat: 28 Offices Searched by Police and Bomb Squad (Watch Video)

The Alwar Mini Secretariat in Rajasthan has received a bomb threat, prompting immediate action from authorities. The building, which houses 28 offices including key departments like the Collector's office and the Superintendent of Police (SP), is currently being searched by a team of 12 personnel from the District Special Branch. The Alwar Police bomb squad has also been deployed to investigate the premises and ensure safety.The administration is on an alert mode.

The administration has appealed to the employees and the common people not to panic, as all the safety measures have been taken and every activity is being monitored. The cyber of the Police is trying to locate the sender of the email.In May a similar threat was reported which turned out to be a hoax.The Police force, along with a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad, was rushed to the spot to carry out a search. Nothing explosive or inflammable was found.