'Blazing issue': Jharkhand coal mines fires rage on, continuous rains cause new problems

Ranchi, June 20 Continuous monsoon rains have worsened the already precarious situation in Jharkhand’s coal mining regions, as the fear of land subsidence adds to the prevailing situation where underground fires continue unabated and evoke widespread panic due to rising gas and smoke emissions.

Several areas across Dhanbad, Ranchi, Ramgarh, and Bokaro districts are witnessing intensified underground fires, with thick smoke and noxious gases emanating from fissures in the ground..

Among the worst-affected locations are Jharia, Baghmara, Katras, and Sijua in Dhanbad; the Karakatta mine under the Khalari coalfield in Ranchi; Bhuchungdih village in Ramgarh's Rajrappa coal area; and the Dhori region in Bokaro district.

In the Jharia area, particularly in BCCL (Bharat Coking Coal Ltd) Area Nine and the Kanakani Colliery in Sijua, thick smoke is billowing from ground cracks. Residents are gripped by fear of land subsidence -- a recurring and life-threatening hazard in these coal belts.

Meanwhile, monsoon downpours have further complicated matters by flooding both opencast and underground mines across all 12 BCCL operational zones in the state.

As a result, coal production has been suspended, and entry of workers into underground mines has been strictly prohibited. In many locations, heavy mining machinery has been submerged, causing substantial operational and economic losses.

Although the BCCL administration had issued a high alert anticipating the risk, the mines were inundated due to ineffective drainage systems.

The flooding has led to incidents of gas leaks and land sinking in residential settlements near Baghmara, Katras, and surrounding areas.

Reports of structural damage are also emerging, with cracks appearing in several homes. Despite being declared unsafe years ago, many families continue to reside in these hazardous areas due to a lack of relocation or compensation options.

The situation is grim in the Karakatta area of Ranchi's Khalari coalfield, where smoke and gas are rising from more than 15 locations. Water entering the abandoned mine through ground cracks has created the smoke, making the air nearly unbreathable for nearby residents.

In Rajrappa's Bhuchungdih village, an illegal mine fire threatens to spiral out of control. The area had already witnessed a fatal accident last month, when labourer Ravindra Mahato died after falling into a cavity formed due to subsidence.

Efforts by Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and the local administration to control the fire are going on.

In Bokaro, a fire broke out recently in the Dhori Khas underground mine (seams 4 and 5) under CCL’s Dhori Area. The management struggled for several days to bring the blaze under control.

As the crisis deepens, residents are demanding immediate intervention, relocation, and long-term solutions to mitigate the environmental and health risks posed by coal fires, especially during the monsoon season.

