Blinkit Warehouse Raided in Telangana; Cosmetic Products Stored With Food Found; Visuals Surface

A Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety task force team conducted an inspection at a Blinkit warehouse located in Devaryamjal of Medchal Malkajgiri District on Wednesday, June 5. The inspection revealed several concerning hygiene, storage practices, and licensing issues.

The warehouse premises were reportedly found to be disorganised, unhygienic and dusty, particularly around storage racks. Food handlers were observed working without essential protective gear like headgear, gloves and aprons. Additionally, their medical fitness certificates were unavailable during the inspection.

Improper storage was also in fault as cosmetic products were identified stored alongside food items, raising contamination concerns. The license held by Whole Farm Congruence Trade and Services Pvt Ltd. did not comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act) due to discrepancies in the address mentioned on the label. Authorities will be issuing a notice for this violation.

Task force team has conducted inspection in 𝗕𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸𝗶𝘁 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 at Devar yamjal, Medchal Malkajgiri District on 05.06.2024.



* The premises found to be very disorganised, unhygienic and dusty at storage racks.



* There is no Fostac trainee available.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 6, 2024

Products manufactured by Kamakshi Foods were found to have expired licenses. Consequently, Blinkit items worth Rs. 30,000, including Suji, raw peanut butter, Maida, Poha, Besan, and Bajra, were seized.

Authorities seized Whole Farm Ragi flour and Toor dal worth Rs. 52,000 due to suspected infestation. Samples from these products will be sent to a laboratory for further testing. The task force will issue notices to Blinkit and the relevant license holders for the violations identified. Further actions will be determined based on the investigation's progress and lab test results.