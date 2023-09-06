Bloggers to promote Bundelkhand as tourist destination

Lucknow, Sep 6 A group of five travel and lifestyle bloggers are embarking on a four-day journey to Bundelkhand from Wednesday.

The bloggers will reach Jhansi from Delhi and visit Mahoba and Chitrakoot.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said: “The initiative is driven by a passion for unearthing hidden stories and promoting sustainable tourism in the region. It aims to boost Bundelkhand’s appeal on the global stage and create awareness about its untamed allure. It will also promote the region as a safe and secure destination for travellers, especially women.”

During their visit, the bloggers will explore the region’s myriad landscapes, capture its rugged charm, tranquil villages, awe-inspiring architectural marvels, beautiful waterfalls, lakes, and vibrant markets.

They will also document the region’s rich culture, which has been enriched with ancient wisdom and is a place where sages and saints meditated, and where Lord Ram spent his time during his exile.

The bloggers seek to inspire wanderlust and curiosity among avid travellers, encouraging them to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations and contribute to the economic growth of such regions.

Their documented experiences will offer a virtual tour of Bundelkhand and allow people to experience the region’s mystique firsthand.

“Uttar Pradesh Tourism is growing by leaps and bounds, all thanks to the improved law and order situation, heightened infrastructure, and increased connectivity ascertained by the present government. The impact of the bloggers travelling to Bundelkhand extends beyond mere promotion," the Minister said.

"With increased footfalls, Bundelkhand can anticipate enhanced infrastructural development and employment opportunities within the tourism sector.

"The project aspires to bridge the gap between the region’s untapped potential and global recognition, positioning Bundelkhand as a must-visit destination on every traveller’s list, amidst a secure, and convenient ecosystem now being provided," he added.

