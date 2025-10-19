BLOs under siege, TMC goons using bribes and muscle to sway voters, claims poll officer

New Delhi, Oct 19 Raising serious concerns over alleged intimidation and electoral malpractices, Swapan Mondal, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) and General Secretary of Votekormi Oikyo Mancha, said on Sunday that BLOs in several regions of West Bengal are working under constant threat from Trinamool Congress-backed supporters.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Mondal said that the State Intensive Revision (SIR) process is set to begin soon and most of the groundwork, including voter mapping, has already been completed by the BLOs.

However, he alleged that during field visits, several BLOs were threatened and even approached with bribes by individuals linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who were pressuring them to include illegal voter names in the revised electoral rolls.

"We have submitted all these concerns to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the Additional CEO. We have clearly demanded security, including deployment of paramilitary forces, to ensure BLOs can carry out their duties without fear," he said.

Commenting on Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's victory from Diamond Harbour during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mondal claimed that the victory was not reflection of a fair mandate.

He alleged that on the polling day, voters were prevented from reaching booths, and those who attempted to vote were allegedly pushed back by groups reportedly linked to "Abhishek Vahini" (referring to Abhishek Banerjee's supporters).

"The BLOs have no role in polling, but polling personnel were silenced, and voters were terrorised. The margin of victory was manufactured because the Opposition in West Bengal was not allowed to vote," he said.

He also named a person identified as Jahangir, accusing him of playing a key role in coercive tactics on the voters.

Despite submitting a list of around 20-25 alleged "anti-national elements" to the election authorities, Mondal said no arrests were made.

"Even the paramilitary forces remained mute spectators," he claimed.

Mondal said that the then Chief Electoral Officer, Ariz Aftab, had been informed repeatedly of the situation but failed to act.

"Democracy was made meaningless. We now expect the Election Commission of India to ensure a truly free environment so that democracy can finally prevail," he added.

