Blow to ISI-backed terror networks in Punjab; two rocket propelled grenades seized

Chandigarh, May 6 Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday said that in a major blow to Pakistan's ISI-backed cross-border terror networks, Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, in joint operation with a central agency, recovered a large cache of terrorist hardware during an intelligence-led operation carried out at a forested area near Tibba Nangal-Kular Road in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

The recovered terrorist hardware includes two rocket propelled grenades (RPGs), two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), five P-86 hand grenades and one wireless communication set with accessories.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered consignment was deliberately concealed by hostile operatives as part of a premeditated plan to disrupt public order in the state.

The probe has also indicated a coordinated effort by Pakistan's ISI and allied terror outfits, to revive dormant sleeper cells in the state, he added.

The DGP said that these recoveries are part of Punjab Police's sustained crackdown on terror modules sponsored by the ISI.

Sharing more details, Amritsar Assistant Inspector General Sukhminder Singh Mann said that an FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered at the police station of State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for concealing the recovered explosive material, he added.

A case has been registered under Sections 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and Sections 111 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at police station in Amritsar.

The development came close on the heels of recovery of a consignment comprising IEDs, hand grenades, sophisticated weapons, and ammunition from an area near the India-Pakistan border in the Ajnala sector.

Similarly, three weeks ago Counter Intelligence Jalandhar had also busted a terror module with the arrest of four individuals after recovering one RPG, two IEDs, 2 kg RDX, one remote control, two hand grenades with detonators, three pistols along with six magazines and 34 cartridges.

