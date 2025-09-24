Blue Economy Conclave moves to Delhi for finalisation of EU investments in Kerala Fisheries sector

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 After the successful conclusion of the two-day Kerala-European Union (EU) Blue Economy Conclave 'Blue Tides' held in Thiruvananthapuram last week, discussions on investment commitments are now set to shift to New Delhi, State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said on Wednesday.

The conclave has already delivered a major boost to Kerala's maritime and coastal economy, generating investment proposals worth Rs 7,288 crore.

"Among the leading investors, the Adani Group has expressed interest in developing three harbours near its Vizhinjam port, while Lulu Group Chairman M.A. Yusuf Ali has committed Rs 1,000 crore for seafood processing facilities," Cherian told IANS.

The event witnessed participation from ambassadors of 17 EU nations.

"We presented a comprehensive picture of the investment potential in Kerala's fisheries sector. The EU delegates actively engaged, and in Delhi we expect them to return with concrete investment interests based on the proposals showcased," the Minister said.

Italy's delegation has shown particular enthusiasm, offering to transfer technology to modernise traditional fishing practices.

"The Italian ambassador was unhappy with the way our fishermen still manually haul nets and assured us of technological support to enhance both fishing methods and productivity," Cherian noted.

Kerala has also unveiled plans to expand the domestic seafood market by opening 1,000 "Kerala Seafood Cafes" across India on a franchise model.

Training will be provided to entrepreneurs to ensure quality and consistency.

In addition, proposals related to tourism in the fisheries sector - such as sailing, yachting, and water sports - drew strong interest, with plans to train local fisherfolk and develop equipment manufacturing facilities.

Cherian said the conclave has laid a "solid foundation" for the sector, regardless of the change in leadership after state elections due early next year.

"The difficult part of convening global stakeholders is done. The next Minister will only need to follow up," he added.

