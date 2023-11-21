Blue film allegations: Kumaraswamy becoming a laughing stock, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 21 Responding to blue films allegations, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that former Chief Minister and JD (S) State President H. D Kumaraswamy is becoming a laughing stock due his baseless allegations.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had said that Shivakumar and his brother Congress MP D.K Suresh used to exhibit blue films in their formative years and he had never stooped that low in his life.

“Kumaraswamy is casting aspersions without any basis. People are watching and laughing at him. It won’t do him any good,” he said while talking to media persons.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Kumaraswamy is growing desperate by the day.

“Let him go to Kanakapura constituency and ask people, including his own party workers, if Shivakumar is screening any immoral movies in his theatres. If the people hold me guilty, I will retire from politics. If you are unable to prove your allegations, what will you do?” he challenged.

“The words of a former chief minister must have certain decorum. The people of my constituency have elected me by a huge margin of 1.23 lakh votes though I am unable to visit the constituency regularly. That is possible only because people respect me,” he said.

He said that Kumaraswamy is raising these issues now, why did he not level such allegations when his father contested elections against me.

Responding to BJP’s plan to tour the drought hit regions of the state, he said, “Let BJP first take its MPs to Delhi and get drought relief funds released. What is the point in simply touring the drought hit areas?”

“BJP is entitled to tour the drought affected regions, but they must convince the Centre to increase the number of man-days of MGNREGA from 100 days to 150 days. People will then believe that BJP has genuine concern for the state,” he said.

Replying to a query on the electrocution of a mother and a child in Bengaluru, he said it is a serious issue and the government was taking necessary action.

“The government is considering switching from open wires to concealed cables,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Asked about Randeep Surjewala’s state visit, he said that the visit was to discuss the functioning of the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor