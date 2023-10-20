B'luru court sentences man to 20 yrs in jail for raping minor daughter

Bengaluru, Oct 20 A POCSO court in Bengaluru has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail and also imposed a Rs 10,000 fine for raping his minor daughter, an official statement said on Friday.

According to the statement released by the West DCP Division. Ramu, a resident of Telephone Layout near Srinivasanagar, was sentenced by the fifth Additional and Sessions POCSO Court.

The statement said the accused had raped his minor daughter many times between January to Marchh 2022 and impregnated her.

Following a complaint, the then investigation officer B.N. Lohith had submitted a charge sheet against Ramu to the POCSO court.

Judge N. Narasamma convicted the accused on Thursday following the evidence proving the charges against the accused.

The judge also directed the Karnataka Legal Cell Authorities to provide Rs 7 lakhs compensation to the victim.

The police had booked the convict under the IPC Section 376 (I), (N) and Sections 4, 6, and 8 of the Pocso Act.

