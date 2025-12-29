B'luru demolition drive row: DKS visits spot, says govt can't allow everyone to come and settle

Bengaluru, Dec 29 Even as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) took note of the demolition drive controversy and advised the Congress-led Karnataka government to handle the issue with caution, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday maintained that the government cannot allow everyone to come and settle in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Kogilu locality in Bengaluru, where the demolition drive was carried out, Shivakumar said: “Others cannot do politics here. There is no embarrassment over the manner in which the ruling Congress has handled the issue. Bengaluru must be kept clean. Law and order has to be maintained, and we cannot allow everyone who comes to settle here.”

“For everything, documents are required. Will you (the media) allow someone to erect tents and build structures in front of your houses?” he asked.

Shivakumar said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has a dedicated department for solid waste management and that a compound wall had already been constructed halfway to protect the area. “It needed to be completed. The authorities informed the people and carried out the demolition accordingly,” he said.

Accusing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of politicising the issue, Shivakumar said, “He is facing the prospect of losing elections in his state and is trying to play politics. We do not want politics. I request him to refrain from it. This is a local issue. We must safeguard the city and address health hazards. We cannot allow illegal occupants to encroach upon government property.”

“That is why there is so much hue and cry. They want to create slums in the city. I do not want to comment on other cities,” he added.

Shivakumar said that about a decade ago, the government had allotted the land for solid waste management. “This is a quarry pit where waste was dumped. Overnight, some people constructed structures. Some of them have voter ID addresses from neighbouring areas. No one is issued voter ID addresses for government land,” he said.

He said the authorities had informed the occupants in advance that the structures would be demolished. “Some residents sought official communication. This is a routine exercise. The local MLA has also said the issue cannot be regularised as the structures were built on quarry pits, which are hazardous,” Shivakumar said.

“The issue has now been politicised. From the Kerala Chief Minister to Communist leaders in Kerala who fear losing elections, everyone is trying to show sympathy. The minorities here are raising slogans in my favour. Had we committed any mistake or failed to assist them, they would have raised slogans against us,” he said.

Shivakumar said some women had claimed they paid between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for the structures. “We are collecting documents in this regard. We cannot allow land grabbers to exploit Bengaluru. The poor need to be helped. We will verify the claims and take appropriate action,” he said.

He added that voter lists and identity documents had been verified. “A few people earlier lived in neighbouring areas, but there is no official address for this location. Several leaders and party workers have shared information. We will ensure justice for those who have genuinely been wronged,” Shivakumar said.

Earlier, taking objection to the Congress-led Karnataka government’s demolition drive against unauthorised constructions in Bengaluru, the AICC on Saturday raised concerns, saying such actions should have been carried out with greater caution and sensitivity.

AICC General Secretary and Congress Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal made the remarks after speaking to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

In a post on social media platform X, Venugopal said: “I spoke to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar regarding the demolition of unauthorised constructions in Kogilu village, Bengaluru. I conveyed the AICC’s serious concern that such actions should have been undertaken with far greater caution, sensitivity and compassion, keeping the human impact at the centre.”

The issue gained further traction after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the Karnataka government was adopting a “bulldozer model”, similar to Uttar Pradesh, to evict Muslims in parts of Bengaluru.

Reacting strongly, Shivakumar asked the Kerala Chief Minister not to interfere in Karnataka’s internal affairs and dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

“Without knowing the facts, Mr Pinarayi should not interfere in our state’s affairs. These are political gimmicks ahead of elections,” Shivakumar said.

