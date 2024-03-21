B'luru: Law student commits suicide by jumping in front of Metro train

Bengaluru, March 21 A student of the National School of Law here on Thursday committed suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train at the Attiguppe Metro Station, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dhruv Thakkar, aged around 20 years, from Mumbai, the police said, adding that preliminary investigation has suggested the incident to be a case of suicide.

DCP S. Girish, West Division, Bengaluru city, after conducting an inspection on the site of the incident, told the media that Dhruv Thakkar was a first-year student at the National School of Law in Bengaluru.

"At this stage, it appears as a case of suicide and further investigation will have to be conducted to ascertain why he committed suicide. We are checking CCTV footage and statements will have to be recorded," the police officer said.

Earlier, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had said: "This is to inform that one person has jumped in front of the train at Attiguppe station at 2.10 p.m."

According to sources, the head and body of the youth were found severed.

His body got stuck under the Metro train as his body was dragged by the running train.

The deceased had come to the station with a female and male friend.

Eyewitnesses told police that Dhruv Thakkar was talking on a mobile phone, and when the train came, he suddenly jumped onto the track in front of the train.

