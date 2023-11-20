B'luru mother-son electrocution case: Five Bescom officers released on station bail

Bengaluru, Nov 20 Five officers of the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), who were arrested after a woman and her infant died when they stepped on a livewire here, were released on station bail, according to sources on Monday.

Soundarya, 23, and her nine month old baby, Suvikasha, were burnt alive after stepping on a snapped electric wire while walking on the footpath on Sunday near Hope Farm Junction on Whitefield Main Road, located 100 meters from the Bescom office.

The public expressed outrage over the incident and demanded stringent action against the negligent Bescom officers. Authorities had initially taken the officers into custody and claimed that they were arrested.

Bescom executive engineer Sriram, assistant executive engineer Subramanya, assistant engineer Chetan, joint engineer Rajanna, and station operator Manjunath were arrested by the Kadugodi police over negligence resulting in the death of the mother and baby.

It was alleged that even an hour after the tragedy, the authorities had not arrived at the scene. It is also alleged that the wire had snapped on the pavement on Saturday night.

Soundarya was returning home in Bengaluru with her 9-month-old daughter and husband Santhosh Kumar after celebrating Diwali in Tamil Nadu

She stepped on the snapped 11 kV electric wire on the pavement, causing both her and her baby to burn alive. Even as Santhosh tried to save them, he also received an electric shock and fell unconscious. Later, he said that instead of helping, the public was busy recording the tragedy on their mobile phones.

The Kadugodi police have registered a case under IPC Section 304A and are investigating the matter. The Bescom has suspended three officials and the government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family.

