B'luru: Non-availability of bed at Nimhans leads to death of 1.5-yr-old boy

Bengaluru, Nov 29 A one-and-a-half-year old boy has succumbed to head injuries allegedly due to the apathy of the authorities at the Bengaluru-based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) even as a 224-km 'green corridor' was arranged all the way from Hassan to Bengaluru.

The ambulance driver managed to cover the 224 km distance from Hassan to Bengaluru in 1 hour and 40 minutes, and reached Nimhans.

The deceased child of Venkatesh and Jyothi, residents of Basavanagudi in Chikkamagaluru, had suffered a head injury at home and was admitted to the district hospital in Hassan.

The doctors had suggested taking the baby to Nimhans.

The doctors made a call to the administration unit in Nimhans and informed them about the urgent treatment requirements of the baby.

However, the Nimhans authorities had told the parents that there was no bed available.

Even as the parents pleaded for the bed and commencement of the treatment, the authorities allegedly did not respond.

The baby eventually succumbed to injuries in the hospital premises.

The incident has created a public outrage and Nimhans authorities were slammed for turning a blind eye to the emergency situation resulting in the death of the boy.

Reacting to the incident, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the arrangements were "not proper" at the Nimhans. "It is too crowded. The authorities are ensuring quality treatment despite the pressure. We have to bring down their pressure. I will gather more information about the death of the kid," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor