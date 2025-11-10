B'luru prison videos: K'taka BJP leaders detained during protest march to CM's residence

Bengaluru, Nov 10 The Karnataka BJP unit on Monday staged a protest condemning the purported videos showing radical elements, ISIS operatives, and criminals inside Bengaluru Central Prison getting luxurious treatment.

The BJP leaders, led by state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka, MLAs, MLCs, and former ministers, headed to gherao the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah but were detained by the police.

Police forced the BJP leaders, including women leaders, onto buses and took them to an undisclosed location. The BJP leaders raised slogans against the Congress-led government, demanding the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Vijayendra demanded that CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara resign, following reports of prisoners receiving royal treatment in Parappana Agrahara Jail.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Parappana Agrahara Jail has effectively turned into a nightclub or entertainment club. Terrorists, ISIS agents, and Muslim fundamentalists allegedly enjoy luxurious treatment inside the jail. Inmates are reportedly provided with TVs, mobile phones, and even weapons, and all of this is happening smoothly, he alleged.

He criticised the state government for turning a blind eye to the situation. “It is evident from the negligence of the Congress government that luxury facilities have been provided to anti-national elements in Parappana Agrahara Jail. Even after reports appeared in newspapers and visual media, action was only taken yesterday,” he said.

"Our democracy is under threat; this is nothing short of a massacre,” he said, adding that luxury arrangements for anti-national elements have been made inside the jail by Siddaramaiah’s government.

Vijayendra warned that if nothing is done, the government will fail to pursue cases against anti-national elements. He demanded that, in the interest of dignity and public accountability, both the Chief Minister and Home Minister resign immediately.

Vijayendra stated, "Not only do radical elements and ISIS operatives enjoy a free hand outside, but even the prisons in Karnataka have been turned into government-sponsored recreation clubs for terrorists."

"Rahul Gandhi, who frequently travels abroad and seeks external interference in India’s internal matters, is he now enabling these terrorists and using their networks to create unrest across the nation and destabilise our democracy for artificial regime change with the help of the same foreign forces?" Vijayendra questioned.

"Mobile phones, luxury comforts, and ample 'fun time' - no wonder these radicals find it so convenient to operate under this shameless regime and treat prisons as their favourite holiday destinations, where everything is provided to them free of cost, courtesy of the Anti-National Congress government and our poor taxpayers' money," he charged.

R. Ashoka alleged that calls are being made from the jail to Pakistan and Afghanistan through hotlines operated by Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar and Parameshwara.

He questioned whether intelligence agencies have been dormant for the past two years and accused Congress of turning police stations into party offices.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, criticised the Congress government for deciding to provide all essential facilities to terrorists within the jail.

BJP MLC C. T. Ravi stated that criminals need not go to resorts -- they can go to jails instead. “They can even watch porn movies inside the prison. The criminals are being given royal treatment inside the prisons,” he said.

He further slammed the state government, saying, “Despite the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issuing a warning, the state government has shown utter negligence. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Parameshwara should resign. They cannot wash their hands of the matter by merely suspending junior-level officers.”

