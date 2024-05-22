B'luru Rave party: Karnataka Police probing sex racket angle too

Bengaluru, May 22 The Karnataka Police, which is probing the case related to a Rave party in Bengaluru where narcotics were seized, is also investigating the possibility of a sex racket being operated alongside the supply of drugs.

Five individuals were arrested in the case and the police department has transferred the investigation from the Electronics City Police Station to the Narcotics Wing of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The investigation revealed that the Rave party began on Saturday evening (May 20) at the GM Farm House in Singena Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru and over 200 people attended it.

Many attendees left the farmhouse in the wee hours of Sunday (May 21), while others joined the party on Sunday.

Sources said that each individual was charged Rs 2 lakh for entry and was asked to claim that they were attending a birthday party.

Police sources confirmed that they are strongly suspecting that the organisers were also running a sex racket.

Everything was planned meticulously and all demands of participants were fulfilled.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara stated that the government aims to make Karnataka a drug-free state and will not tolerate Rave parties.

He warned that students who come to Karnataka for studies and engage in taking drugs and selling them, are being monitored and will be sent back to their states.

The police earlier said that the Rave party, titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory,’ was attended by more than 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others.

MDMA, cocaine, hydro ganja, and other substances were allegedly used by those who attended the party.

