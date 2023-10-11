B'luru set to host buffalo racing sport ‘Kambala’; K’taka govt to provide Rs 1cr grant

Bengaluru, Oct 11 IT city Bengaluru is all set to host 'Kambala', the popular Indian sport of buffalo racing in coastal Karnataka that came to the limelight across the country after the release of the superhit fim 'Kantara', next month.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar participated in the ‘kere pooje’ (groundbreaking ceremony) at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

The event is titled as "Bengaluru Kambala-Namma Kambala".

Speaking after the event, Shivakumar announced that the state government would give Rs one crore grants for the encouragement of the Kambala sport. As much as five lakh rupees would be given to 20 Kambala events.

Kambala sports which is desi and historical would be encouraged in the state, he added.

The discussion will be held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Kannada and Culture Department in connection with the release of funds to Kambala sport, he said.

"Human beings will not take away anything with them and when the time comes, they should leave everything here and have to go. But, it is a matter of joy that the people of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have come together under the leadership of MLA Ashok Rai to save and develop Kambala sport, Shivakumar added.

"The coastal region of the state is an asset for the whole country. The people from this region have made big names in education, industries, hotel industry, tourism and banking sectors. The initiative of MLA Ashok Rai to introduce Kambala sport in Bengaluru is commendable," he said.

"The culture of the land is the biggest asset of this nation. Dakshina Kannada district cherishes rich folklore tradition. Thousands of youth from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are settled in Bengaluru."

"Our government will fully support the organisation of Kambala sport in Bengaluru. God will only give opportunities, he will neither give a curse nor blessings. One should utilise the opportunities. No one should bog down to hurdles, they should march ahead," Shivakumar added.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA Ashwath Narayan, Congress MLAs -- N.A. Harris, Ashok Kumar Rai -- and Kambala Committee members Gurukiran, Prakash Shetty, Gunaranjan Shetty and Umesh Shetty were present.

