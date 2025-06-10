B'luru stampede: Central Administrative Tribunal issues notice to K'taka govt over suspension of IPS officer

Bengaluru, June 10 The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) court in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, issued a notice to the Congress-led government in Karnataka over the suspension of senior IPS officer in connection with the recent stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here last week.

Senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash has challenged the suspension order issued by the Karnataka government in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) court at Bengaluru and filed a petition before it on Monday.

Hearing the petition, the CAT bench considered the submission by the state through the Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty that the prosecution requires time to file objections in this regard.

The court adjourned the matter to June 12 after issuing a notice to the state government in this regard.

Vikash Kumar Vikash was serving as the Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City (West).

He was deputed as the incharge of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the stampede occurred.

He has contended that the state government had made him a scapegoat in the incident.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 3 announced the suspension of five senior police officers.

An order in this regard said: "On June 4, there was a stampede during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chinnaswamy Stadium. Eleven people have died and more than 50 people have been injured. A magisterial enquiry has been ordered by Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate for giving his report within 15 days."

On examination of the way events have unfolded leading to the tragedy prima facie, it is found that there has been on the face of it substantial dereliction of duty by the following officers -- B. Dayananda, IPS, Additional Director General and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru; Vikash Kumar Vikash, IPS, Inspector General and Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City (West); Shekar H Tekkannavar, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Bengaluru City; C Balakrishna, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cubbon Park, Bengaluru, and A. K. Girish, Police Inspector, Cubbon Park Police Station, Bengaluru, the order said.

The officers are placed under suspension with immediate effect, the order noted.

The order also noted: "The CEO of RCB had intimated Bengaluru Commissioner of Police on June 3 about holding the victory parade and celebrations on June 4. However, the office of Police Commissioner failed to give written reply to the organisers, rejecting permission on the grounds of lack of time to prepare for such a huge event."

Despite, the knowledge of these developments and expectation of huge turnout of cricket fans by the police, steps were not taken to either have the event organised systematically at the stadium or give adequate information to the public to take necessary precautions for their safety or provide additional police force for appropriate crowd management, the order said.

"Further, the above situation was not discussed with the higher-ups for taking necessary guidance and advice in the matter. As a result, the situation went out of control and brought a lot of misery, loss of precious life and embarrassment to the government. In view of the above, the conduct of the above mentioned IPS Officers is in gross violation of AIS (Conduct) Rules and that of the Assistant Commissioner Of Police and Police Inspector is in gross violation of the Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) Rules, 1965," the order noted.

However, the state has seen unprecedented politics over the tragedy and the opposition parties BJP and JD-S have claimed that the state government suspended police officers to save itself.

