B'luru stampede: One-man inquiry panel under retired Justice Michael D'Cunha submits report to K'taka CM

Bengaluru, July 11 The one-man inquiry Commission headed by retired Justice Michael D'Cunha, appointed by the Congress-led government to probe the June 4 Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede tragedy that claimed 11 lives, submitted its report to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

Justice D'Cunha handed over the report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the presence of the Chief Minister's Legal Advisor and MLA A.S. Ponnanna, Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh, and other officials at the Vidhana Soudha.

The details of the report are yet to be made public.

The state government had issued a notification on June 5, 2025, forming a one-man Commission headed by retired Justice Michael D'Cunha to investigate the deaths and injuries caused by the stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebration event.

The Karnataka government, on June 7, issued a notification extending the term of the one-man Commission led by retired Justice John Michael D'Cunha to facilitate the probe into the Chinnaswamy stampede tragedy.

The Congress-led government has ordered a three-pronged investigation into the stampede tragedy.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a magisterial probe by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru City and District Magistrate, a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe, in addition to the judicial probe by the John Michael D'Cunha-led Commission.

Union Minister for Large and Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, had questioned the state government's multiple probes.

"The government wanted to show that it had taken measures regarding the incident before the High Court took up the PIL suo motu. The government first ordered a magisterial probe, then appointed a commission headed by a retired High Court Judge, and the case was also handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Which report are you going to accept?" Kumaraswamy asked.

Following the direction by the state government, the Karnataka Police, in the FIR lodged regarding the stampede, said that the accused parties -- RCB franchise, event management firm DNA, and the KSCA Administrative Committee -- organised the victory celebration without the necessary permissions.

The RCB, DNA and KSCA have challenged the allegation of the state government in the court and claimed that it is being done to escape the blame for the stampede tragedy..

The Justice Cunha commission is also investigating the Covid-19 scam and the deaths of patients due to lack of oxygen at the Chamarajanagar district hospital, with a mandate to submit its report within a stipulated time period.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also appointed the D'Cunha Commission to probe the stampede case on June 5.

Given the urgency of this matter, the Commission has been directed to complete its enquiry and submit its report to the state government within a month, the notification said.

It further clarifies, "Since the Commission needs to prioritise the stampede incident and submit the report in a month after completing the probe, the term of the Commission has been extended from August 1 to 31, 2025."

