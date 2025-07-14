BMC commissioner will be asked to list, categorise unauthorised constructions in Mumbai: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, July 14 Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also holds the Urban Development portfolio, said on Monday in the state Assembly that instructions will be given to the Commissioner of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to list and categorise unauthorised constructions in Mumbai.

He said that the government will not support any unauthorised constructions, adding that if the officials are found to be supporting unauthorized constructions, strict action will be taken against them too.

He was replying during question hour host of questions raised by ruling and opposition parties about increasing unauthorised constructions and lack of action by the civic body.

Members Parag Alvani, Yogesh Sagar, Jitendra Awhad, Dilip Walse Patil, Varun Sardesai, Murji Patel, Ajay Chaudhary, Bala Nar demanded a stern action against illegal constructions and a comprehensive action plan be crafted not only for Mumbai but also for rest of Maharashtra.

Sagar brought to the government’s notice that as per the prescribed norms and the government resolution released earlier the action should be taken against the concerned ward officers and senior police inspectors where unauthorised constructions mushroomed.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar asked the government to prepare a list of unauthorised constructions from various wards of Mumbai and prepare its list for further action.

“The Municipal Corporation has taken action against several unauthorised constructions within the limits of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, and in some cases, those constructions have remained temporarily due to court stays. However, they will also be removed as soon as the court orders are received. Since people are currently residing in some places due to the monsoon, it is not possible to take immediate action against unauthorized constructions. However, after the monsoon, those constructions will also be evicted,” said DCM Shinde.

After it was noticed that a shed had been constructed illegally on plot No. 256 owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Vile Parle (East), the Municipal Corporation took action to demolish this shed on March 24, 2025. Subsequently, a complaint was received by the Municipal Corporation regarding encroachment of unauthorized parking on the concerned plot. Taking cognizance of this complaint, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took action against the encroachment on June 3, 2025 and removed the unauthorised parking,” said DCM Shinde.

Minister of State Madhuri Misal said that action is taken against unauthorised constructions as per the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. Members should provide information about unauthorized constructions in their area. Action will be taken at the relevant places. Action will be taken against the concerned officials for unauthorised constructions.

