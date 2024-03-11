BMC hails Maharashtra govt's move to carve a 300-acre 'Central Park' in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 11 The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to create a 'central park' of nearly 300 acres in south Mumbai for the benefit of the citizens.

The park will be an oasis of greenery comprising 175 acres of the Coastal Garden on land reclaimed from the Arabian Sea plus 120 acres of the Mahalaxmi Race Course which has been returned to the state government by the Royal Western India Turf Club, said BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal.

He said that the RWITC, in its EGM on January 30, 76.24 per cent of the members voted in favour of the proposal to hand over 120 acres of the leased land to them nearly 100 years ago, to the state government/ BMC permanently.

Simultaneously, the state Cabinet on Monday approved the BMC proposal to renew the 30-year lease of RWITC (till 2053) on the remaining 91 acres where the activities of RWITC will continue in future also.

Chahal said that this will help achieve the dream project of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to give Mumbai a world-class 'Central Park', akin to the Central Park in New York or Hyde Park in London.

