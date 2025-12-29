BMC polls: Cong playing BJP's 'B-team', will be reduced to single digit, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, Dec 29 The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that it is working as the "B-team" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, slated for January 15.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena (UBT) national spokesperson Anand Dubey claimed that the Congress undermined the Opposition alliance at a crucial juncture.

"Congress is working as the B-team of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai. Congress has betrayed us. When it knows that BMC is a very important election, then why did it opt to contest alone?" he said.

Dubey further alleged that the Congress had benefited from the Shiv Sena's support in the past but later turned its back on the alliance.

"Before 2019, the Congress was already sinking. We gave them space in our boat and helped them survive. Once they recovered, they snatched our boat and ran away. Congress took advantage of us and exploited the Thackeray brand. Congress will not be able to open its account in Mumbai and will be reduced to single digits," he added.

Continuing his criticism, Dubey asserted that the Congress lacks any substantial organisational strength in Mumbai.

"We do not think that Congress are going to get elected anywhere during the Municipal Corporation elections, except for a seat or two. Because Congress has no real strength in Mumbai. Congress in Mumbai is like a tourist party, someone who comes, roams around, and then leaves. So we believe that what Amit Shah is saying is correct, that Rahul Gandhi still has to go through many tests and struggles," he said.

Dubey also targeted AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, accusing him of acting as a "B-team" of the BJP, and reiterated that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would ensure that a Marathi Hindu mayor occupies the BMC's top post.

His remarks came in response to Pathan's statement suggesting that a woman wearing a hijab could become mayor.

Reacting to Pathan's comments, Dubey said, "Waris Pathan works as the B-team of the BJP. At such a time, his statement is extremely unfortunate. Meanwhile, the entire Mumbai already knows that it is the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) that is going to be the Mayor, and he or she will be a Marathi Hindu. However, giving such statements intentionally is a habit of Waris Pathan. If he likes burqa and Muslims so much, then he should go to our neighbouring nations, where people like all these things, there he will surely win the elections."

Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are scheduled to be held in a single phase on January 15, 2026, with the results set to be announced on January 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor