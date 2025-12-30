BMC polls: NCP releases third list, names 94 candidates in total

Mumbai, Dec 30 In a major move ahead of the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday released its third and final list of candidates.

This latest announcement features 30 candidates, bringing the party's total count to 94 for the upcoming civic polls, which is four more than the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of 90 seats. Incidentally, NCP, which could not find a place in the BJP Shiv Sena Mahayuti, is contesting the BMC elections independently.

The party has progressively unveiled its candidates in phases to ensure a strategic rollout. Previously, the NCP had announced 37 names in its first list and 27 in the second.

With the final 30 names made public today, the party has signalled its intent to contest the Mumbai elections with full organisational strength.

Of the 94 candidates fielded by the party for the Mumbai civic polls, 52 are women candidates, referred to by the party as “Ladkya Bahini.”

Party leaders expressed confidence that the strong representation of women candidates could work in the NCP’s favour in the upcoming elections.

The NCP is expected to mount an aggressive campaign across Mumbai in the run-up to the polls.

Party sources indicate that the selection process was focused on "merit and winnability," aiming to challenge traditional strongholds across Mumbai's diverse neighbourhoods.

"The Nationalist Congress Party will enter the electoral ring with full might and capacity," a party spokesperson stated following the release of the final list.

This solo run by the NCP adds a significant layer to the already complex multi-cornered contest in Mumbai, as the party looks to consolidate its influence in the financial capital.

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP released the second list of four candidates for the BMC elections after it had announced seven nominees on Monday.

NCP SP, which will contest the civic body poll in an alliance with Shiv Sena UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has fielded a total of 11 candidates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor