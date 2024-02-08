BMW Car Seized From Hemant Soren's Delhi Residence Allegedly Given by Dhiraj Sahu

After an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren case, it was revealed that the BMW car seized from Soren's New Delhi residence on January 29 was gifted by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu. The ED probe also revealed that the car was registered at Sahu's residence.

Last year, in December, the Income Tax (IT) department seized around Rs 350 crore cash from Dhiraj Sahu's property. Now, the ED has issued a summons to Sahu in connection with the Hemant Soren case. The ED seized the luxury car as part of the ongoing probe into a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Enforcement Directorate summons Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu on February 10, in former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren case. The luxury car which was seized by ED from Soren's Delhi residence was allegedly been given by Dhiraj Sahu. — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Enforcement Directorate officials visited Soren's residence in the national capital to question him in connection with the alleged land scam case. On January 20, Soren was questioned at his official residence in Ranchi in the alleged land scam case. The ED arrested Soren on January 31 after another round of questioning. Soren resigned as the CM, and Champai Soren was made the CM of Jharkhand. Speaking during the trust vote in the Jharkhand assembly, Soren alleged vendetta politics and claimed that he would fight and return again.